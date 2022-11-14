Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of nox3Dartist over on Twitter. It was there the fan-artist decided to put their skills to the test with Pochita by making a rig for the devil. And as we all expected, the 3DCG makeover is insanely cute.

Pochita, the Best Boy

The animation brings Pochita to life in a fairly lifelike way, so you can see why Denji fell for the Devil Dog. With his big eyes and bunny teeth, Pochita redefines cute in this shot. The look is completed with some stubby paws, and his chainsaw snout is somehow cuter here than it is deadly.

Obviously, Chainsaw Man fans are obsessed with this look, and Pochita deserves every bit of the love. The Devil Dog may not be an everyday part of the anime, but his asides are a must-loved piece of the show. Nestled within Denji's chest, Pochita has merged with the boy in order to see his dreams come true. There is no denying the Chainsaw Devil is loyal to a fault, and thanks to this CG model, we know the pup is cute no matter how you cut it.

Want to know more about Pochita and Chainsaw Man? You can read up on the anime's official synopsis below for all the details: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this take on Pochita? Are you keeping up with Chainsaw Man season one?