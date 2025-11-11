Chainsaw Man Takes Another Shot at America With The War Devil’s Most Insane Weapon

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc is still shocking fans thanks to its theatrical run, pitting Denji against the Bomb Devil in a fight that breaks both his heart and his body. While the anime is making big moves on the screen, the manga series from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been marching forward and creating quite a few stories to eventually be adapted. In a wild twist, Asa Mikata, aka the War Devil, has created what might be her ultimate weapon, and in doing so, has dealt a devastating blow to both the Chainsaw Devil and the United States of America.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 220, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The second major chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga has split protagonist duties between Denji and Asa, with the “frenemies” regularly going from enemy to ally and then back again. With the War Devil now trying to eliminate the very concept of death in a bid to create a never-ending war, Denji is, understandably, attempting to stop her. In the past, Asa has created some wild weapons to fight her battles, but the end of this latest chapter takes things to a whole different level. Simply dubbed the “Michigan Sword,” the sheer enormity of transforming an entire U.S. state into a weapon is one of the biggest things the manga has ever done. You can see the terrifying panel below.

shueisha

The War Devil Reigns Supreme

Disney & Shueisha

Unfortunately, we might be waiting for quite some time before we see these wild events actually animated. Chapter 220 takes place quite some time after the introduction of the Bomb Devil, with there potentially remaining at least a few more television seasons and/or movies before the anime reaches the same point as the manga. As of the writing of this article, Chainsaw Man’s anime future remains a mystery as we have yet to learn whether MAPPA is planning another movie for the shonen franchise or will release a second season of the television series. Whatever direction the studio decides to go in moving forward, expect some bombastic and eye-popping scenes to be animated all the same.

Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been creating quite a few controversies when it comes to the United States in recent chapters. On top of the big change to Michigan, Chainsaw Man employed the Statue of Liberty in a previous chapter by the War Devil, and the mangaka even included the “Star Spangled Banner” playing over a gruesome scene of nuclear blast casualties being dragged to the streets. It’s anyone’s guess whether these scenes will actually make it to the anime uncensored, but the Chainsaw Man anime did make some changes from the manga to the screen for its first season. Ultimately, MAPPA has years to figure out how they’ll approach this biting international commentary.

What do you think of this major knock against the United States by Chainsaw Man? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!