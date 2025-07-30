Chainsaw Man Abandons Subtlety in Its Biggest Skewering of America to Date

Chainsaw Man has always featured political messaging regarding war, violence and gun control, even more so given that it exists in an alternate period where the Soviet Union still exists and the Cold War is still in full effect. However, the latest chapter just took Fujimoto’s criticisms of the United States to another level in an incredible turn of events that concludes the series’ latest battle, as well as transitioning to another exciting but mysterious turn of developments.

Chapter 210 of Chainsaw Man picked up where it left off, explaining Yoru’s dramatic increase in power and how she survived Falling’s brutal attack. She remembered the existence of nuclear weapons and deduced that even though Chainsaw Man had erased the concept by eating the Nuclear Weapon devil, America found a way to invent the deadly bombs from scratch. This led Yoru into a state of ecstacy and gratitude to America for bringing back nuclear weapons, and thus leading to an increase in fear of war. She then proceeded to thank America in English, sing the national anthem in its entirety, and salute the nation.

Fujimoto Puts America’s Warmongering On Full Blast

The chapter featured bleak and harrowing imagery of people burnt to a crisp because of the nuclear bomb, as well as thousands of Americans cheering this, criticising both the American government and the civilians for their part in this. Furthermore, Yoru’s use of the peace sign while proclaiming her love for the U.S and its imperialist tendencies is irony on Fujimoto’s part, most likely calling out the use of peacekeeping to launch invasions and war. From the fact that the U.S quite literally reinvented the weapons of mass destruction twice, highlighting the country’s unstoppable quest for destruction, to the insane boost that Yoru got to defeat a Primal Devil in a few moments, chapter 210 was not subtle in the slightest about the creator’s grievances with the country.

This is not the first time, however, that creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has criticised America, although they were not as loud as this. In Chapter 178, a devil with a gun comes out of the Statue of Liberty at Yoru’s command to shoot down Pochita, and Fujimoto, using the nation’s symbol of freedom and liberty to unmask a gun-wielding devil, is quite damning. In the volume 20 extras, Yoru is cosplaying Uncle Sam. In another illustration, Fujimoto makes a grim fan art of Captain America that has blood all over him and is holding two massive guns. Furthermore, the fact that the Gun Devil resides in America and has a contract with the leader of the country is further proof of the manga’s criticisms against the nation. Fujimoto has always utilised imagery and symbolism to draw parallels with the United States and criticise the many wars and destruction it has unleashed on dozens of countries around the world, and this chapter is just continuing the trend, albeit very on-the-nose.