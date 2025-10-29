The Best Anime Movie of 2025 Just Passed a Major Milestone

Anime has had quite the year in 2025, with both television and movie offerings helping to expand the medium and help anime reach new heights. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, for example, has become the biggest anime film of all time, garnering hundreds of millions at the box office. On top of the silver screen profits, the Demon Slayer Corps’ latest offering took the top spot at the North American box office for two straight weekends. Despite these achievements, the Ufotable production didn’t have a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, currently sitting at 98%. Luckily, another anime release is still sitting with a perfect score and has hit a big milestone.

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc has taken the West by storm, becoming the top movie at the box office for its opening weekend. Pulling in over $17 million USD in North America, recent receipts worldwide have pushed the latest MAPPA production over $100 million USD. This is mostly thanks to Japan’s box office receipts, with Denji’s first silver screen foray already raking in over $46 million USD in the country. While its highly unlikely that the Chainsaw Devil will come within striking distance of Infinity Castle in overall profits, Chainsaw Man The Movie’s current tally proves that anime is hitting heights that were once unthought of.

Why Chainsaw Man is King

MAPPA

In our review of Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, we broke down the reasons why checking out Denji’s first movie is essential theatrical viewing. Giving the film a “4.5 Out of 5,” we detailed why this anime outing might make for a solid Halloween outing to celebrate the spooky season. Here’s how we broke down the appeal of some of the spookier scenes in the Chainsaw Devil’s first movie in our review:

“One element that I was surprised by when it came to Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc is how scary it could be. I’m no stranger to the Tatsuki Fujimoto shonen franchise, having read the entirety of the manga so far, but seeing how MAPPA was able to convey some of the creepier moments of the Bomb Devil’s storyline was a surprise. Denji’s first film has some genuinely unnerving scenes sprinkled throughout, making its arrival right during the Halloween season feel natural. Taking Fujimoto’s manga panels and bringing them to life is no easy task, but the production house finds some interesting ways to adapt said panels to the screen in ways that surpass the source material.”

As of the writing of this article, Denji’s anime future remains a mystery. While it’s highly likely that Chainsaw Man will return to continue adapting the source material, whether this comes as another movie or an official second season remains a mystery. With MAPPA having the likes of Hell’s Paradise and Jujutsu Kaisen returning in 2026, we might be waiting for quite some time to see Denji’s glorious return.

