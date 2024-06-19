Chainsaw Man x Universal Studios Collab Announced

Chainsaw Man is revving up for one of its biggest collaborations to date. After all, Denji and Pochita are preparing to take on Universal Studios. Chainsaw Man has announced its first theme park collab, and we've been given a first look at what the Universal Studios event has in store.

As you can see below, the team at Universal Studios Japan announced Chainsaw Man is coming to its park later this year. "The famous Chainsaw Man will make his first appearance at Universal Studios Japan," the post reads. "Unpredictable developments await. Experience the dark and chaotic world [of Chainsaw Man]."

Clearly, Chainsaw Man is ready to do up its collab with Universal Studios Japan, so fans will have to wait for its next update. For now, they can look to the theme park's previous anime crossovers for ideas of what's to come. In the past, a slew of big-name IPs have paired up with Universal Studios Japan. From Neon Genesis Evangelion to My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan, the park has a long history with anime. It is no surprise that Chainsaw Man is now ready to get in on the fun, so fans of Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit manga best stay tuned.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? No sweat! You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the info:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

