Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 Is So NSFW That No One Saw It Coming

At this point, it is safe to say Chainsaw Man has no chill. The action series made its debut back in December 2018, and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has put fans through plenty since its debut. Chainsaw Man has since become one of the industry's biggest hits, and these days, the manga is thriving thanks to its second part. But this week, well – Chainsaw Man took a turn so NSFW that no one saw it coming.

So obviously, be warned. We are diving into Chainsaw Man chapter 167. There are going to be spoilers below, and frankly, they are rather risqué.

This week, Chainsaw Man returned to print with a new chapter, and its title "Super Smooch" should have warned us. The chapter follows Yoru (in Asa's body per usual) as she takes Denji into a secluded alley. The devil seems eager to cut off Denji's genitalia, but he isn't ready to let go of the appendage. This rejection pushes Yoru to stick her hand down Denji's pants, and things only get spicier from there.

In a moment ripped straight from Neon Genesis Evangelion, the troubled teens take a moment to explore their sexuality, and Denji is left spent after the tryst. In the past, Chainsaw Man has given the character a few racy run-ins, but this takes the cake. The manga's latest update goes full NSFW, and as you can see in the slides below, netizens are geeking out about the whole thing.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, the manga is easy to find. Fujimoto's series is available on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!