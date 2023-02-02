Chainsaw Man Fans Spot a Wild Detail in Denji's Home

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation became one of the biggest new series of last year, bringing in countless new fans to the tragic tale of Denji and a world plagued by man-eating devils that continue to roam the streets in the Shonen Universe from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. While a second season from Studio MAPPA has yet to be confirmed at this point, the bloody manga that started it all is continuing to churn out new chapters as Denji finds himself in a tricky relationship that has given fans an interesting look into his new life.

Warning. If you haven't been following along with Chainsaw Man's manga up to this point, we'll be diving into major spoilers for the future of the anime series.

Following Makima's betrayal and her death, the character known as Nayuta was born, with Denji taking it upon himself to raise her despite the Control Devil killing Power the Blood Fiend, along with several of the Chainsaw Devil's other friends. With Asa Mitaka continuing to try to transform Denji into a weapon so that she can get revenge on the Chainsaw Man using the powers of the War Devil, the two have forged a relationship that seems to have riled up the reincarnation of Makima, hinting at a disastrous scenario to come.

Chainsaw Farting Contest

Twitter User Denji Unleashed spotted that in the latest chapter of the gorey manga series, Denji and Nayuta had apparently been participating in a "fart contest" with one another, as the two devils were going so far as to document the number of farts that they had during the month of March:

Denji and Nayuta counting their farts for the month is hilarious and exactly the kind of thing I'd expect from the both of them living together lmao. Background details like that and the plants their growing was a really nice touch this chapter. I wonder why Nayuta's is dying... pic.twitter.com/rzSvJ8SXd1 — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) January 31, 2023

Recently, Denji has proven that he hasn't changed that much since his earlier days in the series, still being a lovable goof who is attempting to get into a relationship while also attempting to gain notoriety by revealing his identity every chance he can get. Should these current events make their way to the anime adaptation, we would imagine it will be quite some time before we see them on the small screen considering the amount of story season one covered.

What do you think of this hilarious contest between Denji and Nayuta? What do you think the future holds for the current Control Devil?