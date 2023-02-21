Chainsaw Man Issues Yoshida's Big Warning

It is dangerous to attach yourself to characters in series like Chainsaw Man, but Yoshida made us fall for him anyways. The Devil Hunter made his debut in the hit series a while back, but creator Gege Akutami has put Yoshida center stage of late. In fact, his role in part two of the manga has everyone buzzing, and now Yoshida has stirred up new debate thanks to his big warning.

After all, it seems the Devil Hunter is determined to keep Asa on a leash. The hunter kicked off chapter 121 by chatting with Asa, and it was there he told the girl to stay far away from Denji.

"The thing is, I want you to stay away from Denji," he reveals. "You can interpret it however you like."

Of course, Asa is taken back by the whole situation and leaves the conversation in a dour mood. You can hardly blame Yoshida as he basically tells the girl it is better for her to be alone rather than make bonds with others. And in a stunning turn of events, Yoru tries to comfort Asa by saying the girl is too hard on herself.

Now, fans are beginning to speculate as to why Yoshida is warding Asa from Denji. The pair seem to have an easy relationship from the outside but Yoshida is suspicious. This fact has some convinced Yoshida knows about Yoru and wants to keep Denji from the War Devil, but others are not so sure. After all, a popular fan theory suggests Yoshida is one of the horsemen, and he could be isolating Denji for his own use. It won't be long before we find that out for certain as Yoshida is becoming a bigger character by the day. And usually, those heroes do not live long in Chainsaw Man.

What do you make of Yoshida's mysterious warning here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.