Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Inspector Sun

Ahead of the film's release in theaters next week, Viva Kids has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Inspector Sun, an animated mystery/comedy that has been in development for nearly a decade. The script won the 2013 Samuel Goldwyn Writing Award, and then was optioned by Tim Burton, before his version fell apart and the movie ended up in the hands of director Julio Soto Gúrpide. Released in Spain last year as Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow, it heads to U.S. theaters on October 27.

The movie centers on a murder investigation that takes place while the detective is on vacation, with the key twist being that the inspector is a spider and the murder takes place in a world of insects. In the clip above, Inspector Sun is learning the first details of the murder -- and doesn't seem to be taking it very seriously. You can see it at top.

Most of the movie takes place on a seaplane in transit between two locations, and the filmmakers said they focused on making the plane as interesting and inricate as they can, while embracing the film noir-inspired feeling of the story.

"If you think about The Maltese Falcon, you can see that it's mostly one location," Soto told ComicBook.com. "They were big budget movies, but they were studios movies, as well, and they took place in just a small number of locations. So we limited our scope to the same thing: We have Shanghai, we have San Francisco, and in the biggest chunk of the movie, we have the seaplane, which is almost like another character. It's a wonderful location, it has all the decor, all the intricacies, the secret chambers. It has the ballroom where some of the action takes place....We concentrated the resources we had into smaller things instead of trying to have a big scope."

Here's the film's offficial synopsis:

After being fired from his detective job after a mission gone awry, Inspector Sun boards a seemingly normal plane for a much-needed vacation. When Dr. Spindlethorp receives a threat on his life, Sun is back on the case. Trapped in a web of lies, Sun must find his suspect before it's too late.

Written by Rocco Pucillo, Inspector Sun was directed by Julio Soto Gúrpide. The film stars Ronny Chieng, Emily Kleimo, Jennifer Childs Greer, Rich Orlow, and Iain Batchelor.

Inspector Sun is due in theaters on October 27.