Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget World Premiere Announced

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will have a premiere at the London Film Festival, screening on October 14 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The movie, a long-awaited sequel to 2000’s Chicken Run, is also expected to be screened in theaters across the UK. No word yet on whether it will get any kind of U.S. theatrical release, which is increasingly becoming a topic of conversation with Netflix’s big releases. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, from the studio behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, is one of those projects that has been rumored a number of times over the years, and then became a reality very quickly once Netflix jumped on board. It’s set for a global release on Netflix in December.

After spending the whole first movie trying to escape Tweedy’s farm and setting up a new life for themselves, the sequel shows Ginger and Rocky, now with a child, faced to decide whether to return to the mainland to help save all of chicken-kind, or fend for themselves in their isolated safety. Besides Levi, the movie stars Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Bella Ramsey as their daughter Molly, and returning actors Horrocks (Babs), Imelda Staunton (Bunty) and Lynn Ferguson (Mac), joined by new additions Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle), David Bradley (Fowler), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher) and Nick Mohammed (Dr. Fry).

“What an honor to world premiere our film on home turf at the London Film Festival this year,” director Sam Fell told Deadline, who first reported the premiere. “Dawn of the Nugget showcases the amazing talent and ingenuity of the crew at Aardman, backed by the enduring passion of the team at Netflix. We’ve poured everything we’ve got into making this a treat for both die-hard fans and the new generation of families discovering Chicken Run for the first time.”

Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival Director, added: “We are so excited to be sharing the magic and artistry of the Aardman studio and their favorite feathered friends with audiences this October with a film that’s brimming with fun and has such enormous heart.”

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run.

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!