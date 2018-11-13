‘Chihayafuru’ Season 3 Shares First Poster, Release Window

Chihayafuru fans have been waiting for a potential third series of the season ever since the second season came to an end several years ago, but the wait will soon be over before you know it!

The third season will be coming sometime next year, and the official website for the series has released the first teaser poster to celebrate its upcoming grand return.

Although there are no concrete details as to its release date, the third season does have a release window of April 2019. It will premiere as part of Nippon TV’s AnichU programming block in Japan, and director Morio Asaka will be returning to direct the third season for Madhouse.

Unfortunately, there are no other details as to what fans can expect for the third season of the series. But it should ease them to know that the main trio of voice talent will be reprising their roles for its return. Asami Seto will be portraying Chihaya Ayase once more, Mamoru Miyano returns as Taichi Mashima, and Yoshimasa Hosoya returns as Arata Wataya

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. The first two seasons of the series ran for 50 episodes from 2011-2013, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for a home video release in the United States and they described the series as such:

“Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”