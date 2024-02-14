Classic Mechagodzilla Funko Pop Exclusive Will Win The Battle With Your Wallet

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko launched a Mechagodzilla Funko Pop back in 2021 that was based on the character's appearance in Godzilla vs. Kong. With the sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hitting theaters on March 29th, they're delivering the first Mechagodzilla Funko Pop that's inspired by his classic look.The results are absolutely fantastic, so we have no doubt that fans will be clamoring to get their hands on one. The only place you can do that is right here at Entertainment Earth where it has launched as an exclusive.

Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+ at Entertainment Earth, so you might want to check out the other Pop drops that Funko released today. You can also take a look at the recent wave of Funko Pops inspired by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below.

First appearing in the 1974 film Godzilla Vs Mechagodzilla, the mechanical kaiju was an alien from outer space that challenged the king of the monsters in combat. Mechagodzilla's backstory was tweaked in subsequent appearances, making him a product of the government that was created to fight Godzilla and defend Japan.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Funko Pops:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is going to start hitting theaters beginning on March 29th, which is an earlier release than originally announced. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct the follow up with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."