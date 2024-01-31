Here's Where to Get The Funko Pop Drops For January 31st
Check out the latest weekly Funko Pop drops.
In case you haven't noticed, Funko has been turning each Wednesday into a mini release event in recent months, dropping dozens of random figures mixed in with one or two standout waves, often with little or no fanfare. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks. The good news is that we're keeping track of it all so you don't have to.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop waves complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 12pm ET and wrap up shortly thereafter. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:
- Shop New Funko Pops on Amazon
- Shop New Funko Pops at Entertainment Earth
- Shop New Funko Pops at Hot Topic
- Shop New Funko Pops at Funko.com
- Shop New Funko Pops at GameStop
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 31st (UPDATING):
- The Penguin with Umbrella – Funko Exclusive
- Invincible Think Mark Funko Pop Moment – Previews Exclusive
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Coming Soon / Sleeping Godzilla Amazon exclusive is live early
- WWE Bitty Pops – Coming Soon
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 24th:
- Yu-Gi-Oh Harpie's Pet Dragon (10-inch Super-Sized) – Details here
- Donald Duck 90th Anniversary – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Bella Poarch Inferno – See at Entertainment Earth
- Friends Bitty Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Batman Gotham Freakshow Box – GameStop Exclusive
- Cheshire Cat (Diamond) – BAM Exclusive
- The Nun (Moonlit Demonic) – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 17th:
- Galaxy Quest – Details here
- My Hero Academia – Details here
- South Park – Details here
- Bambi – See at Entertainment Earth
- Deadpool – See at Entertainment Earth
- Goodfellas – See at Entertainment Earth / Paulie – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson – See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE – See at Entertainment Earth (Commons) / WWE – Wrestlemania 30 Opening Toast (Deluxe) – Amazon Exclusive / Rikishi – Target Exclusive / The Hurricane – Target Exclusive / Sami Zayn – Funko Exclusive
- The Boys Billy Butcher With Laser Baby – Funko Exclusive
- Free Comic Book Day X-Men #1 Gambit Comic Cover – PX Exclusive (Full Reveal Today) – PX Exclusive
- Pokemon Kanto Starter Deluxe Funko Pop Moment – Details here
- The Simpsons Mr. Sparkle Diamond Glitter Funko Pop – Previews Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 10th:
- Pokemon – Details here
- Slipknot – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Muppets Mayhem Baby Animal – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- New Funko Rewind – Coming Soon
- TMNT Funko SODA – See at Funko
- Oreo – It'Sugar Exclusive
- Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary (Glitter) – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 5th:
- Valentine's Spider-Man – Funko Exclusive
- Valentine's Scarlet Witch – Funko Exclusive
- Star Wars Rebels Sabine Wren – BoxLunch Exclusive
- The Seven Deadly Sins – Details here
- Trigun – Details here
- Black Clover – Details here
- Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary – Details here
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Details here
- The Godfather Part II – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- If You Have Ghost Pop Album – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 20th:
- The Crow Eric Draven With Crow (Glow) – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Trigun Funko Pops – Details here
- Black Clover Funko Pops – Details here
- Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops – Details here
- Dune: Part Two Funko Pops – Details here
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guard Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Anzellan Droidsmith - Amazon Exclusive
- Schitt's Creek Wave 2 Funko Pops – Details here
- Hunter x Hunter – Gon Freecss Fishing – Funko Exclusive
- DC – Two Face Flipping Coin – Funko Exclusive
- Funko Pops Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off (Includes many new releases) – See at Hot Topic
- Blackpink 4-Pack – Hot Topic Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 13th:
- ICYMI: Harley Quinn Animated Series Wave – Details here
- Funko Online Sale – Save $10 to $25 on orders $50 to $100 – See at Funko
- Captain Cold - Funko Exclusive
- Kellogg's Ad Icons Rice Krispies, Coco Pops, and Corn Flakes Funko Pops – Details here
- New Ted Lasso Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Avatar The Way of Water Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Barbie Rewind – See at Entertainment Earth
- Megadeth Peace Sells... but Who's Buying Pop Album – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Valentine's Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Ja Rule Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Flavor Flav Flavor of Love Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic George Uncle Jam Clinton Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Tapatío Man Funko Soda – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For December 6th:
- Aquaman on Wave – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson 1984 Grammys – Funko Exclusive
- Michael Jackson Superbowl – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney100 Cheshire Cat Pop and Bag Bundle – Funko Exclusive
- Wednesday Nevermore Loungefly Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Disney100 Retro Reimagined Tiana – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Retro Reimagined Captain America – Funko / Target Exclusive
- 8-Bit X-Men Magneto – Funko / Target Exclusive
- 8-Bit X-Men Jubilee – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Batman (One Million) – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Jaba's Skiff Nikto (Skiff Guard) – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Ahsoka Tano with Lightsaber – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Power Rangers T-Rex Dinozord – Funko / Target Exclusive
- Deadpool #1 Comic Cover Funko Pop – Details here
- Fisher Price Retro Toy View-Master – See at Entertainment Earth
- 1883 Funko Pop Wave – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- Easter Carrots / Marvel and TMNT – See at Entertainment Earth
- Danny Trejo – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 29th:
- Spider-Man Blue Marvel Collector Corps Box – See on Amazon
- Up to 70% off Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic
- NBA Slam Covers – Lebron / Trae / Devin – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Funko Avatar: The Last Airbender – Sokka – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Tokyo Ghoul: re – Details here
- Aretha Franklin (Andy Williams Show) – See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars, DC, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Valentine's Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- TMNT, Disney, and Marvel Chocolate Deco Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Willy Wonka Oompa Loompa – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 22nd:
- Trigun – Vash w/ Kuroneko – Crunchyroll exclusive
- Marvel Hulk, Miles, Loki, Matt Holiday Funko Pops – Hot Topic exclusive
- A big wave of new Naruto Funko Pops – Details here
- Friends Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Hulk Hogan Sports Illustrated Cover – See at Entertainment Earth
- Ozzy Osbourne Glitter Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Demon Slayer and Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pop Pins – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 15th:
- God Loki – Funko Exclusive
- Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Funko Soda 6-Pack With Cooler – Details here
- Disney Encanto Bruno Madrigal 2023 Holiday Exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark Pop – BoxLunch Exclusive
- House of the Dragon Wave 2 – Details here
- TMNT Dark Leonardo PX Exclusive – Details here
- Cher Living Proof Glitter Funko Pop! – See at Entertainment Earth
- My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Metallic Funko Pop and Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars Holiday Stormtrooper Metallic Funko Pop and Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- Blackpink Adult Boxed Pop Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- BTS Adult Boxed Pop Tee – See at Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Bitty Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Demon Slayer Glow Mitsuri – Fundom Exclusive
- The Boys Billy Butcher With Laser Baby – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 8th:
- Yellowjackets Funko Pops – Details here
- Disney's Robin Hood Funko Pops – Details here
- Yu-Gi-Oh Jinzo Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure with Time Wizard Pop! Buddy – See at Entertainment Earth (Specialty Series Exclusive)
- Marvel Deadpool Seasons Mystery Box Collectors Kit – GameStop Exclusive
- New NFL Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- New NBA Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Sniper King – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- Harry Potter Dumbledore Pop and Bag Bundle - Funko Exclusive
- Clerks III Silent Bob With Camera – Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For November 1st:
- Buy 1 Funko Pop, Get 1 50% off sale – See at Entertainment Earth
- Numerous Funko Shop exclusives launched today along with a deal that takes up to 70% off select exclusives – See at the Funko Shop
- Funko Iron Maiden Pop! Albums The Trooper – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Manchester City Funko Pops – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- Captain Action Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- Mariah Carey Emancipation of Mimi Funko Pop – See at Entertainment Earth
- New NHL Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 25th:
- X-Men 1991 Magneto Comic Cover Funko Pop – Details here
- The Wire Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Hot Topic / Amazon
- TMNT Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 18th:
- Clerks 3 Funko Pops – Details here
- My Hero Academia Minoru Mineta – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes Anakin in Naboo Starfighter – Details here
- Vinyl Gold 18-inch Iron Man – Funko Exclusive (Only 3000 units)
- Captain America Civil War Build-A-Scene Captain America (Pop #12 of 12) – Details here
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For October 11th:
- Dragon Ball Z Wave – Details here
- Crayola Funko Pops – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- Netflix Rebel Moon Funko Pops – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- NFL Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth
- Jolly Rancher and Nerds Plush – See at Entertainment Earth
- ICYMI Blackpink Funko Pops from 10/10 – See at Amazon / See at Entertainment Earth
- Your guide to this week's NYCC 2023 Funko Pop exclusives can be found right here.