Godzilla vs. Kong Mechagodzilla Funko Pop Is up for Pre-Order

Following a trailer appearance and numerous toy leaks, it's clear that Mechagozilla is going to play a big role in the upcoming Godzilla vs Kong film. If you needed further confirmation, the debut of Mechagodzilla Funko Pop pre-orders should do it. Spoilers follow!

First off, the Godzilla vs Kong Mechagodzilla Funko Pop is currently available to pre-order here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. It's a common release, but you can still expect it to fly so get your pre-order in while you can. Here's a look at Mechagodzilla in all its glory:

The common Mechagodzilla figure features a metallica finish. Note that a glow-in-the dark exclusive Mechagodzilla Funko Pop will be hitting the Funko Shop at some point in the near future. Keep your eyes on eBay for that to turn up as well as well.

The first wave of Godzilla vs Kong Funko Pops was released back in January at Funko Fair. The lineup includes several versions of Godzilla and Kong - some in 10-inch jumbo sizes with basic poses and others clutching rubble and displaying weapons and battle scars. Several exclusives were also released. You can check out the entire wave right here.

Godzilla vs Kong is slated to debut in the United States on March 31. The film will be available both in theaters and on HBO Max for a limited time. You can check out its official synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

