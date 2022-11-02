Clone High Creator Reveals Major Season 2 Update

2022 has seen the merger between Warner Bros and Discovery put a lot of projects in question, with one of the biggest being the return of Clone High. The surreal animated series that first started airing on MTV has developed a cult following over the years, but little word has been revealed when it comes to whether the second season, which was already confirmed, might fall to the wayside following the many effects of the merger. Luckily, creator Christopher Miller helped celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the series by revealing major season two news.

Clone High first hit the scene in the fall of 2002, with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence setting out to tell the story of cloned historical figures that would attend the same high school. The main cast included teenage versions of Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy, Gandhi, Cleopatra, and more. While the series only had thirteen episodes to its name and never returned for a second season on MTV, HBO Max is picking up where Miller, Lord, and Lawrence left off. This will work well considering how the first season ended with all the main characters being locked in a freezer, waiting to be freed from their icy prison.

Now These Clones Are Sexy Teens Now

Creator Christopher Miller confirmed on his Official Twitter Account that the clones of Clone High would be unthawed next year, bringing back the beloved franchise in 2023 for its second season following a long period in which no news had been revealed when it came to the animated series return:

20 years ago today our first show, CLONE HIGH, debuted.

Seems about time to unfreeze the clones.

They'll be fully thawed out in 2023 on HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/08gHqbOK6v — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) November 2, 2022

Miller and Lord have had quite the career following the arrival of Clone High, with the dynamic duo working on movies including Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, The LEGO Movie, and many more. In each of these projects, the creators are able to blend heart, action, and effective humor in bringing these stories to life, so it should come as no surprise that there were plenty of Clone High fans still waiting on word of the series making a comeback, even twenty years following its debut.

