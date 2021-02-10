Clone High Reboot Series Coming To HBO Max

✖

The Clone High reboot is headed to HBO Max. Clone High was originally seeing a new edition being developed for MTV but the adult animated series has now landed at HBO Max as the Warner Brothers owned streaming service looks to bolster its catalog. The new series is set to put a new and modern spin on the popular original, following iconic characters which are clones of known historical figures like Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life as they are placed into the most vicious place in the world: high school.

"A modern refresh of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence hit series set at a high school for clones of historical figures," HBO Max announced in a press release on Wednesday. "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller return as executive producers and writers. Bill Lawrence is also returning as executive producer with Erica Rivinoja, (South Park, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) who wrote on the original Clone High returning as showrunner. Clone High is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios."

Lord and Miller launched their careers when they were writing, directing and executive producing Clone High alongside Lawrence in 2002. All parties, as noted, are involved with the reboot. Lord and Miller went on to win an Academy Award for the animated Marvel film Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse and have originated feature franchises such as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street, and The Lego Movie, all of which have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the global box office and prove pair’s extraordinary range and ability to deliver on compelling ideas. On the television side the pair were behind the comedy series The Last Man on Earth, which was written by and starred Will Forte. The original Clone High series was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including a nomination for Lord and Miller for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. They are currently behind the animated comedy series “Bless the Harts” which is getting ready to debut its second season on Fox and is from creator Emily Spivey.

“We thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” said Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group, when the original plans of Clone High's reboot began to take shape in 2020.

The Clone High reboot does not yet have a preemiere date.