‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection’ Coming to U.S. Theaters in May

Funimation has officially confirmed that it will be bringing Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, the sequel film to the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion series, to United States theaters this coming May.

More specifically, a dubbed Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection will screen in the United States on May 5th while a subbed version of the film will screen on May 7th and 8th. The announcement on Twitter was accompanied by a new Japanese key visual poster. You can check it out below:

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection is set two years after the end of the original series and serves as a finale for the series overall. Directed by Goro Taniguchi for Sunrise, many of the original series’ staff have returned. There are several new characters and cast additions for the sequel, including Keiko Toda as Shamuna, Akio Ohtsuka as Fogunaa, Kenjiro Tsuda as Kujapatto, Ayumo Murase as Shario, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shesutaaru, and Wataru Takagi as Bituru. It is unclear exactly who will be returning or cast for the English dub at this moment.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008, and it was licensed for an English broadcast by Bandai, which aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

