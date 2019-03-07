‘Code Geass: Lelouch of Resurrection’ Reviews Surface

Code Geass has been quiet for years now, but 2019 has marked a turning point for the franchise. Earlier this year, Japan welcomed the long-awaited sequel to the original Code Geass anime, and a firsthand review of the project has gone live.

Thanks to Anime News Network, fans can get the lowdown on all things Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection. The project was originally announced in November 2016 before it hit Japanese theaters back in February. Now, an English review has gone live for the film, and it turns out the sequel earned a passing grade.

Oh, and it doesn’t totally ruin everything the TV series established years ago. That is always a plus.

“In the end, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection is an odd film. Strictly speaking, it doesn’t need to exist; the series already brought the story to a satisfactory ending in both its plot and themes,” Anime News Network writes.

“However, as an epilogue, it does the best it can with the concept, showing not only where our heroes have ended up but also how they feel about Lelouch (and each other) now that they’ve been able to see the results of his grand plan.”

You can read the full review of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection here but be warned! There are spoilers abound, and the piece doesn’t shy away from them. If you want to find out who lives, dies, and who is brought back — well, this is your place. For those of you who would rather wait to see the movie yourself, then there’s no need to fret! The sequel will screen for a limited time in stateside theaters on May 5 with subtitles before a dubbed version airs May 7-8.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

