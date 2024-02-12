Courage the Cowardly Dog's Lost Prequel Pilot Released Online: Watch

Did you know there was a Courage the Cowardly Dog prequel in the works? Now the unfinished pilot has been shared online for fans to see it in action! Courage the Cowardly Dog almost came back with a brand new series set before the events of the original series. Creator John Dilworth took to social media a few years ago to announce that they were expecting to start working on a new Courage prequel with Warner Bros. But without any proper updates in the years since, fans slowly discovered that this prequel project would likely not happen as Dilworth gave unfortunate updates on its progress.

Noting back in 2022 with fans on social media that the Courage the Cowardly Dog sequel would not be moving forward with Warner Bros. Discovery, fans have now gotten to see their first look at what this new prequel would have been. Developed under the working title of "Before Courage," this would have shown off more of Courage's young life with his parents before ending up with Muriel and Eustace. You can check out the animatic for the pilot episode, "Goblins of Litter" below:

What Is Before Courage?

"Before Courage" was the working name for the Courage the Cowardly Dog prequel project. It was teasing not only a return of a much younger Courage, but cameos from fan favorites in the original series. This animatic for a pilot episode is unfinished, but was released by Dilworth and features a fully voiced episode showcasing what fans might have been able to see. This prequel not only reveals Courage's parents' names (Hope and Noble), but also will have humor reminiscent of that original series.

If you wanted to check out the original animated series for yourself, Courage the Cowardly Dog is currently airing on weekdays as one of the classic Cartoon Network shows offered during Adult Swim's Checkered Past block. The entire series' four seasons are also streaming with Max, and they tease Courage the Cowardly Dog as such, "Courage the Cowardly Dog follows a frightened, pink beagle dog that lives with a married elderly pair of farmers in the Middle of Nowhere. The trio is thrown into bizarre misadventures, often involving the paranormal and supernatural."

Would you want to see a full Courage the Cowardly Dog prequel series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!