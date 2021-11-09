Cowboy Bebop Hypes Netflix Debut With Slick Bounty Posters

Netflix is getting ready for Cowboy Bebop‘s big debut later this month with some slick new bounty posters hyping up some of the villainous faces we’ll meet in the new live-action series! Anime fans are known to get anxious when a project is announced for a live-action adaptation, and that was especially true for Netflix’s new take on Cowboy Bebop. Considering how the original anime is still viewed by many fans in very high regard, fans are cautiously optimistic over what to expect from how Netflix brings the original classic to life in a new way.

With the new series gearing up for its premiere in just a couple of weeks, Netflix has definitely gotten the ball rolling on promotional materials for the new series. The newest set of promo images from the series highlight its roster of villainous characters from the original anime series. Giving fans a close look at each of the bounty posters for each of the bounties Spike and the rest of the Bebop crew will be chasing down in the new series, these also give fans another look at the live-action series’ aesthetic. Check them out below:

https://twitter.com/bebopnetflix/status/1457777537120043009?s=20

Cowboy Bebop’s new series launches with Netflix worldwide on November 19th, and if you wanted to get an idea of what the original anime is like before this live-action debut, you can now find it streaming on Netflix too. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the new series as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

