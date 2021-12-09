Sorry space cowboys, but it looks like the live-action journey of the Bebop has come to a close. Netflix announced earlier that Cowboy Bebop was canceled following the arrival of its first season, which ended on a cliffhanger involved the crew breaking up and Ed being introduced to the series in its final moments. With Netflix set to bring the likes of One Piece, Avatar The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho to life, this cancellation might put their fates in question.

The Hollywood Reporter had this to say as to the potential reason that Netflix decided to cut the series after only one season:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Insiders pointed out Netflix’s renewal rate for scripted series that have two or more seasons stands at 60 percent, in line with industry averages, and, like all Netflix renewal verdicts, the decision was made by balancing the show’s viewership and cost. The streamer also prides itself on taking big swings on projects like Cowboy Bebop and has many other genre shows on the air and in the works.”

In our review of the series, which we noted was an “entertaining yet conflicted jam,”, breaking down some of the weaknesses of the live-action adaptation:

“Where Cowboy Bebop truly stumbles is the expansion of the world with the likes of Vicious, Julia, and their place in the Syndicate. In the original series, these characters were almost like templates for the life that Spike had left behind, having little to no characterization outside of their archetypes. In the live-action series, they take an opposite approach and attempt to give us more background into Vicious and Julia, but it simply doesn’t work. The couple of Vicious and Julia (and they are a couple now) brings the show to a screeching halt when they appear, seemingly ditching the Grindhouse appeal and giving us characters that aren’t likable in any definition of the word. Vicious, in the original series, was almost thought of as a soulless “edgelord” by many, and while the live-action show attempts to place more meat on the bone, it does so in a way that defangs the villain and takes away the inherent threat of the boogeyman. Julia herself is given such a major departure that it will leave many scratching their heads when the smoke settles.”

What do you think of Cowboy Bebop on Netflix coming to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Bebop.