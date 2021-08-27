Netflix's Cowboy Bebop To Receive Comic Series, Prequel Novel

✖

Anime fans were blown away when it was announced that Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop would be arriving this November, giving us a brand new take on the crew of the Bebop with Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, and it seems as if the streaming service is partnering with Titan Comics to release plenty of new material to help explore this world. Not only will Titan Comics be publishing a new comic series that will be a four-issue mini-series, but the publishers are also hyping a prequel novel and a book that explores the making of the live-action series.

The official description of the upcoming Cowboy Bebop comic book series from Titan Comics reads as such:

"COWBOY BEBOP: THE COMIC SERIES will introduce fans of the series to a never-before-seen comic story. Set in the year 2171, the bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck. This new series will be penned by DC comics veteran Dan Watters (Lucifer, Home Sick Pilots) with art by Lamar Mathurin and will debut with a range of fantastic covers including cover art by comics legend Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau. #1 of this four-issue story will arrive in stores December 2021 with a collected trade paperback coming May 2022."

(Photo: Titan Comics)

The prequel novel, titled Cowboy Bebop A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem, will arrive this November alongside the Netflix series and has the following description:

"With an exclusive adventure leading into the events of the series, COWBOY BEBOP: A SYNDICATE STORY: RED PLANET REQUIEM is written by Sean Cummings, a staff writer on the series. Explore the rich history of Cowboy Bebop through the eyes of a young Spike Spiegel and Vicious."

The prequel novel will be especially interesting for many fans of the legendary anime series, as most of the adventures of Spike during his earlier days were revealed in bits and pieces, with many viewers piecing together just what made the intergalactic bounty hunter into the man that he would eventually become.

Will you be picking up these new stories for the upcoming adaptation of the adventures of the Bebop? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Spike Spiegel and his ragtag team of bounty hunters.