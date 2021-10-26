Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Debuts First Clip: Watch

The first trailer for Netflix’s live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has arrived thanks to a live stream featuring two of the stars of the series, John Cho (Spike Spiegel) and Danielle Pineda (Faye Valentine), with the streaming service wasting no time in sharing the first clip from the series set to land this November. In this new clip, we witness Jet and Spike running into a very familiar furry face as they come across the path of Ein, the unbelievably intelligent data dog who is one of the most beloved characters of the franchise.

Ein first appeared in the second anime episode of Cowboy Bebop, on the run from a bounty that just so happened to be hunted by Spike and Jet, prior to the inclusion of Faye Valentine onto the team. With Ein hopping aboard the Bebop and being taken in as a member of the crew, the data dog would have many adventures with the intergalactic bounty hunters before leaving the spaceship when Ed decided to part ways with the crew. While Ed has yet to be shown in any of the promotional material for the series, the creators have promised that there will be something of an influence for the hacker in the live-action series.

Twitter User Neo_Wick captured the first clip from the live-action Cowboy Bebop series, in which Spike and Jet inadvertently run into their newest crew member in Ein, who actress Daniella Pineda considered to be one of her favorite parts of working on the series as mentioned during the live stream event:

The official description for Netflix’s upcoming take on the world of the Bebop reads as such:

“COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

