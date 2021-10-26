Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Shares New Poster

Netflix has dropped a new poster for their upcoming Cowboy Bebop live-action series! Ever since it was initially announced that Netflix was producing a new live-action take on the classic Sunrise anime series, fans have been cautiously optimistic about what to expect thanks to the nature of live-action anime adaptations in the past. As the series quickly approaches its Fall debut on Netflix, Netflix has revealed more and more from the new series. Now they have shared their best look at the upcoming series yet with the debut of its first trailer.

Not only did Netflix release the first trailer for the upcoming Cowboy Bebop series, they have released a special new poster to go alongside of it. It shows off yet another look at the main trio for the series in just as stylized of a way as fans would have hoped. Now the wait for its release next month is going to be that much harder following these major looks into how the live-action adaptation is coming together so far. You can check it out below from the series’ official Twitter account:

Cowboy Bebop’s new series launches with Netflix worldwide on November 19th, so if you wanted to get an idea of what the original anime is like before this live-action debut, you can now find it streaming on Netflix for a good refresher. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the new series as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

