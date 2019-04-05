Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Reveals Episode Count and More Show Details

Netflix gave anime fans a big surprise today, as the streaming service dropped the first big casting reveals for its upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series! In addition to finding out that Harold & Kumar star John Cho is playing the iconic lead role of Spike, we also got the names of the actors that will play big roles like Jet Black, Faye Valentine and Vicious.

If that all wasn’t enough, Netflix also dropped some important details about the show you’ll want to check out below!

First things first: we can now confirm that Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop will be ten episodes long. The original anime was twenty-six episodes long, at half an hour an episodes; we don’t yet know if the live-action series will be a half-hour or hour long per episode, making it hard to know if entire anime can be covered in just one season, or if a second season will be on the horizon.

Other than the episode count, we also got a full breakdown of the creative team working on Netflix‘s Cowboy Bebop, which includes some big anime heavyweights!

Synopsis: “Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc., Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world…for the right price.“

Alex Garcia Lopez (The Witcher; Marvel’s Daredevil and Marvel’s The Punisher)will direct the first two episodes.

Episodes: 10

Co-Production: Netflix and Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios). Netflix will handle physical production.

Showrunners / Executive Producers: Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio (Limetown, High Fidelity, Knightfall)

Executive Producers: Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer, Hanna); Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc; Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg.

Writer/Executive Producer: Christopher Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) will write the first episode.

Consultant: Shinichiro Watanabe (director of the original anime)

Seeing Shinichiro Watanabe’s name attached to this is an immediate badge of authenticity – as is seeing names from Sunrise Inc. included in the creative team, as they were all key players in the production of the original anime. This should be taken as a comfort to the Cowboy Bebop anime fandom, who have been worried this project will be Netflix’s next Death Note. That film never had direct influence from the team behind the source material, and the results showed. Hopefully, the distinction of having these anime talents involved will also show.

Cowboy Bebop is expected to start streaming on Netflix in late 2018.

