The Beginning After the End Fails to Beat Mushoku Tensei In One Vital Area

We’re now two episodes into The Beginning After the End, and fans are starting to jump off the slowing hype train. Based on the web novel by TurtleMe, TBATE was hyped to be one of the big hits of the Spring 2025 season. Studio A-Cat is overseeing the adaptation, and the first trailers for the anime left most fans impressed. While Episode 1 left viewers hopeful that the series could still deliver on the immense hype, Episode 2 left the hype as dead as King Grey. The episode received middling reviews from audiences, and many were quick to point out its weakest element on social media.

Comparing anime is often a redundant game. But in the case of TBATE, its comparisons to Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation are just, given their extreme narrative similarities. The latter series, despite some heavy controversies, is still considered to be one of the best isekai anime of recent years, thanks in large part to its gorgeous animation and action. Unfortunately, The Beginning After the End hasn’t got a fighting chance of matching it. Spoilers ahead for The Beginning After the End Episode 2!

The Beginning After the End‘s Fights Are Incredibly Weak

What makes a good anime fight scene? Two strong characters who fans have wanted to see clash for several episodes, good sound design, and consequences to the wider plot are all important, but they are meaningless if the animation is lackluster. Sadly, that is exactly the case for The Beginning After the End. In Episode 2, Arthur convinces his parents to take him to enrol with a sword master and magic tutor. They set out with his parents’ old adventuring team, the Twin Horns Party, and are ambushed by wolves and bandits along the way. This was TBATE‘s big moment to show off Arthur’s skills and set the standard for the show’s fights moving forward. Viewers who had also watched Mushoku Tensei were also expecting big things from the fight, given the latter’s reputation for breathtaking action.

But the fight didn’t deliver. In fact, it could be argued that The Beginning After the End‘s fights are the weakest part of the show. In a recent interview, Solo Leveling‘s animation director said that the hardest part about adapting a manga or light novel is the space between the action. The Beginning After the End‘s fights ignored that issue by essentially giving fans a moving manga rather than animated fight scenes. Arthur, Reynolds, Adam, Angela, Durden, and the rest of the Twins Horns Party looked like PNG files dragged across a screen, with the sound design doing the heavy lifting in the scenes.

For a series that is so action-heavy moving forward, the fights in Episode 2 have turned many viewers off from continuing with the anime. The animation is even more disappointing because Episode 2 began to truly dive into Arthur’s emotional journey.

It's so over for The Beginning After The End fans 🥲…pic.twitter.com/TQEaKdwJia — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) April 10, 2025

Fans React to The Beginning After the End‘s Fight Scenes

As you’d expect from anime fans, social media was filled with disgruntled opinions and memes tearing The Beginning After the End‘s fight scenes to shreds. The series is now unofficially known as “The Slideshow After the End” by many online. @Pekuga_Pr shared a similar joke on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Key Animation: The Still Frame After The End.”

Meanwhile, even the popular X account @AniNewsAndFacts joined in on the joke, sharing a clip from the fight and writing, “It’s so over for The Beginning After The End fans.” Others quickly drew comparisons between the fight scenes and Blue Lock‘s controversial second season, which featured some of the worst animation in recent years.

However, at least Blue Lock had a semi-justified reason behind its animation issues, even if it similarly came under heavy fire. While writing should justifiably be considered when checking the quality of an anime, for which TBATE is well-respected, animation is undeniably a big differential factor and draw for typical viewers.

For those looking to continue watching The Beginning After the End, new episodes are released on Crunchyroll weekly on Tuesdays.