You’d be hard-pressed to find a more prolific writer in the field of anime than Keiko Nobumoro, responsible for writing the likes of Cowboy Bebop, Tokyo Godfathers, and Samurai Champloo to name a few, which makes the news of her passing all the more tragic. Having passed earlier this month, both anime fans and the creative minds behind some of the biggest works in the genre have taken the opportunity to mourn the talented writer and the works she has put together in the past.

Keiko was born in 1963, having also written for some major anime series not mentioned including the likes of Space Dandy, Carole & Tuesday, Samurai Champloo, and Macross Plus to name a few. Nobumoto herself was closely linked to director Shinichiro Watanabe, who was responsible for bringing Cowboy Bebop to life. Needless to say, considering the amount of talent that the scriptwriter had and the anime series she had a hand in that are considered to be some of the best examples of anime within the medium, the world of pop culture overall has lost a giant when it comes to creativity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fellow scriptwriter on Cowboy Bebop, Dai Sato, revealed the unfortunate news of Keiko Nobumoto on his official Facebook account, sharing his thoughts as to her passing as well as reflecting on the immense talent that the screenwriter had throughout her career in the world of anime and video games:

Public announcement from Dai Satohttps://t.co/vv8VsBvbdQ — リボレクさん (@liborek3) December 10, 2021

WIth Cowboy Bebop, Nobumoto was responsible for some of the biggest episodes of the series, including the likes of Asteroid Blues, Jupiter Jazz, My Funny Valentine, and the series finale of The Real Folk Blues. Her first job in the anime genre came from her screenplay for Tobe! Kujira no Peek, aka Fly! Peek the Whale which focused on young kids attempting to free an albino whale from captivity. Noburo is responsible for some of the best examples of anime hand’s down throughout the years and will be sorely missed by both the community and her fellow creative minds within the world of anime and gaming.

Keiko passed following her battle against esophageal cancer at the age of 57.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Keiko Nobumoto during this difficult time.