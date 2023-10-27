Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel Sixth Scale Figure Launches From Threezero

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cowboy Bebop, one of the most influential anime series of all-time, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and Threezero is celebrating with the release of their 1/6 scale Spike Spiegel FigZero figure. It measures over 12-inches tall with 32 points of articulation, a cloth outfit, and loads of weapons and other stylish bounty hunter accessories.

Pre-orders for the Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel FigZero 1:6 Scale Action Figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99 with a release date set for April 2024 (you won't be charged until it ships). The full breakdown of features and accessories can be found below.

FEATURES:

Approximately 30.8cm (12.2") tall

Fully-articulated figure with approximately 32 points of articulation

Interchangeable faceplates: One (1) neutral face and one (1) serious face

COSTUME:

One (1) fabric shirt

One (1) fabric tie

One (1) fabric blazer

One (1) pair of fabric slacks

One (1) pair of boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) bent cigarette

One (1) lighter

One (1) main pistol

One (1) alternative pistol

One (1) shotgun

One (1) transaction machine with card

Five (5) sets of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of hands for holding weapons, one (1) pair of Kung Fu hands, one (1) smoking left hand and one (1) finger-gun right hand

f you want to know more about Shinichiro Watanabe's Cowboy Bebop masterpiece, check out the synopsis below.

"The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can't wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071."