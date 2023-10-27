Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel Sixth Scale Figure Launches From Threezero
Cowboy Bebop celebrates its 25th anniversary with a spectacular new FigZero figure.
Cowboy Bebop, one of the most influential anime series of all-time, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and Threezero is celebrating with the release of their 1/6 scale Spike Spiegel FigZero figure. It measures over 12-inches tall with 32 points of articulation, a cloth outfit, and loads of weapons and other stylish bounty hunter accessories.
Pre-orders for the Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel FigZero 1:6 Scale Action Figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99 with a release date set for April 2024 (you won't be charged until it ships). The full breakdown of features and accessories can be found below.
FEATURES:
- Approximately 30.8cm (12.2") tall
- Fully-articulated figure with approximately 32 points of articulation
- Interchangeable faceplates: One (1) neutral face and one (1) serious face
COSTUME:
- One (1) fabric shirt
- One (1) fabric tie
- One (1) fabric blazer
- One (1) pair of fabric slacks
- One (1) pair of boots
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) bent cigarette
- One (1) lighter
- One (1) main pistol
- One (1) alternative pistol
- One (1) shotgun
- One (1) transaction machine with card
- Five (5) sets of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of hands for holding weapons, one (1) pair of Kung Fu hands, one (1) smoking left hand and one (1) finger-gun right hand
f you want to know more about Shinichiro Watanabe's Cowboy Bebop masterpiece, check out the synopsis below.
"The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can't wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they're the most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071."