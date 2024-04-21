Disney's Space Mountain Movie Moves Forward With Cowboy Bebop Showrunners

When it comes to iconic Disney properties, many started out as theme park attractions before becoming beloved feature films. While some rides such as Pirates of the Caribbean sparked huge franchises, others like last year's Haunted Mansion failed to leave their mark. Fans of the Disney theme parks have long wondered about Space Mountain's future in the world of movies. While the roller coaster is occasionally turned into Hyperspace Mountain, which adds Star Wars music, the ride has never been an official part of the franchise. Back in 2020, it was announced that Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi) would be penning a Space Mountain script, but it's been a long time since fans have received any updates. However, that finally changed this week...

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec (Netflix's Cowboy Bepop) have been tapped to write the Space Mountain script, which is no longer being penned by Harold. However, Harold is producing alongside Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures. Jonathan Eirich from Rideback (Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender) is also producing with Rideback's Ryan Halprin executive producing.

Currently, it is unclear what the Space Mountain movie will be about, but considering it doesn't feature any type of narrative or characters, Appelbaum and Nemec can take the idea in many different directions. The duo is known for action, also having written Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Tokyo Disneyland Gets New Space Mountain

Tokyo Disneyland will soon be getting a new version of Space Mountain. The company previously revealed that fans have little to fear from the revamp of the classic attraction in 2027. "This entirely new attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster, but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will give guests even more thrills on this exciting rocket ride," the release read.

During the announcement, Walt Disney Imagineering Producer Kathleen Davis told the press, "It's not only a whole new ride experience, but the story also has so much emotion. Through the queue and then on the ride, we see our connection to our planet and gain a new perspective for how special it is in all the universe. It's a roller coaster with both thrill and heart."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Space Mountain movie, Disney attractions, and all things related to the House of Mouse.