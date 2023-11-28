Craig of the Creek Movie Digital Release Announced

Craig of the Creek's movie, Craig Before the Creek has a brand-new digital release date. Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced that fans could watch the adventure from home whenever they wanted on December 11th. The DVD version of Craig Before the Creek will hit reatilers on March 26, 2024. The digital version of the movie will be $14.99 while the home video edition sits at $14.99 (It's a little bit more expensive in Canada, but the United States viewers get it for the same price.) Craig of the Creek has managed to rack up awards nominations from the NAACP, GLAAD, and the Emmy Awards. So, this is sure to be a crowd-pleasing project that teases our hero's origins.

The initial press release described the Craig of the Creek prequel: ""Craig of the Creek: The Movie" is an origin story of the Creek's bravest explorer that could only be told through the scope of a movie. Craig Williams is the shy, new kid in town, longing for his old home and life. Little does he know, he'll soon set off on the biggest adventure he could ever dream of. Treasure maps, pirate ships, and a villain who wants to destroy the Creek are just the beginning in this treasure hunting epic!"

Craig of the Creek's Jessica's Big Little World Is A Hit

(Photo: Max)

With the show's enduring popularity among young viewers, it's pretty much expected for spinoffs to follow. Jessica's Big Little World has already made quite an impression among fans who've seen the title sequence and clips on social media. Cartoon Network and Max have been pleased with "Heart of the Forest" and other Craig of the Creek moments. The series creators talked about widening the scope of this world when Jessica's spinoff got announced.

"Seeing how viewers automatically fell in love with Jessica, the littlest member of the Williams family, and her big belief that she can do what everyone else does, developing Jessica's Big Little World was a natural next step in the Craig universe," explained Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Executive Producers and Co-Creators, Craig of the Creek. "Tiffany has been part of the Craig of the Creek family since the beginning and there isn't a better voice to bring our pint-sized heroine's journey to preschoolers."

What's Craig Before The Creek About?

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment describes the big movie-sized adventure: "Before he was Craig of the Creek, he was just Craig – a new kid in a new town. All Craig wants is to go back to his old friends at his old home. But when he learns that the nearby creek is hiding a lost treasure that could make his wish come true, Craig sets off on a journey to find it – navigating the perilous suburban wilderness, forging new friendships, all while being pursued by a fearsome band of pirates who are bent on destroying the Creek itself."

"Craig Before the Creek features the voices of Philip Solomon as Craig, Noël Wells as Kelsey, H Michael Croner as JP, Vico Ortiz as Serena, Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Nicole, Byron Marc Newsome as Duane, Phil LaMarr as Bernard, and Lucia Cunningham as Jessica."

Are you excited for Craig's movie? Let us know down in the comments!