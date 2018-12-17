‘Crayon Shin-Chan’ Movie Shares New Trailer

Crayon Shin-Chan will soon be debuting the 27th film in the franchise, and it seems the family is setting up for a grand adventure in Australia. But while they wanted a relaxing vacation, soon shenanigans ensue.

The newest trailer for the film features a lot more footage than the first teaser trailer. Fans can see all sorts of wacky new character designs, and how elaborate the new film adventure seems to be.

The new trailer starts out innocently enough with Shin’s family relaxing on the beach (with Shin dressed as a koala most likely as a hilarious reference to the Austraila setting), but after his father Hiroshi is kidnapped things take a turn for the bizarre and the screen is filled to the brim with wackiness.

Now Shin and his family suddenly find themselves wrapped in a much more dangerous predicament than they would have cared for. But armed with his hilarious Indiana Jones inspired outfit, who knows how far Shin will go.

Directed by Masakazu Hashimoto, who had previously directed the three Crayon Shin-Chan films before this, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Honeymoon Hurricane, Lost Hiroshi officially opens in Japan on April 19. The voice cast for the series will be returning for the film, but this will be the first film for new Shin voice actress Yumiko Kobayashi. Kobayashi replaced former voice actress Akiko Yajima when she retired after portraying the character for 26 years. Kimiko Ueno and Munenori Mizuno will write the script for the film, with Shin-Ei Animation, TV Asashi, ADK, and Futabasha producing.

For those unfamilar with Crayon Shin-Chan, the manga first debuted in Weekly Manga Action magazine in 1990. Unfortunately, the original manga has come to an end after the passing of series creator Yoshito Usui. But the anime adaptation of the series began airing in 1992 and is still running to this day. The series follows the misadventures of Shinnosuke Nohara (nicknamed “Shin”) and his family and friends. It is known for mining its humor from crude, inappropriate content and misuse of the Japanese language.

The series even featured a bit of a revival when it received a new short series from Amazon. Inspired by the Lone Wolf and Cub series, Amazon Prime Video Japan added a 13 episode series titled Crayon Shin-Chan: Lone Wolf and Family. It serves as the third season of the series, and has many of the same barbs and jokes that made the original series famous.