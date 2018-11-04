Crunchyroll Reveals 20 Major Shows Leaving the Service

Crunchyroll and Funimation recently announced that their partnership, which shared the anime catalogs between the two streaming services, would be coming to an end on November 9. But fans have been wondering just how much it would have an impact on each of the services.

Providing an update to users on their forum, Crunchyroll revealed the 20 most popular anime series leaving the service on November 9, and stressed that the list is not complete or final as details are still subject to change. They just want to give fans a chance to enjoy the series before they’re gone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on for the list of 20 major series leaving the service on November 9:

Assassination Classroom

Overlord Season 1

Yu-Yu Hakusho

Noragami

Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign

Cowboy Bebop

High School DxD

D.Gray-man

A Certain Scientific Railgun Seasons 1-2

Nichijou – My Ordinary Life

STEINS;GATE

Lord Marksman and Vanadis

Samurai Champloo

PSYCHO-PASS

Blood Blockade Battlefront Season 1

Hyou-ka Snow White with the Red Hair

Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash

Claymore

Hetalia

Crunchyroll and Funimation are still working with one another to determine the final list of series being removed. But this also means Crunchyroll will be receiving nearly 50 seasons worth of English dubs that they helped to produce. Like the subbed anime leaving the service, this list is tentative and all details are subject to change:

91 Days

A Centaur’s Life

Ace Attorney

Alderamin on the Sky

Aokana

Berserk

Brave Witches

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 1-2

Chain Chronicle

Chaos;Child

Classroom of the Elite

Dies Irae

Free! Iwatobi Swim Club Season 1

Gintama Season 3

HANDSHAKER

Hundred ISLAND

Izetta the Witch

Joker Game

KADO -The Right Answer-

Kancolle

Katana Maidens -toji no miko-

Love Tyrant

Magical Girls Raising Project

Masamune-kun’s Revenge

Mob Psycho 100

Myriad Colors Phantom World

Nanbaka

New Game

Orange

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Recovery of a MMO Junkie

ReLIFE

Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers

Saga of Tanya the Evil

Space Patrol Luluco

Taboo Tattoo

The Ancient Magus Bride

The Morose Mononokean

THE REFLECTION WAVE ONE

The Testament of Sister New Devil

Twin Star Exorcists

URAHARA

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

Currently running simulcasts, noting Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia specifically, will continue to be able across both series. Home video releases and pre-orders will continue to ship as well.

Although this is a major blow to fans, Crunchyroll is committed to delivering the best experience it can, “As demonstrated by our record year of anime announcements, Crunchyroll is more committed than ever to bringing you the best and latest series from Japan, as well as expanding our catalog of classics. Thank you for your continued support. We’re honored to be your favorite source for anime and will continue to do our best in delivering you your favorite series at the speed of Japan.”