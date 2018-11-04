Crunchyroll Reveals 20 Major Shows Leaving the Service

Crunchyroll and Funimation recently announced that their partnership, which shared the anime catalogs between the two streaming services, would be coming to an end on November 9. But fans have been wondering just how much it would have an impact on each of the services.
Providing an update to users on their forum, Crunchyroll revealed the 20 most popular anime series leaving the service on November 9, and stressed that the list is not complete or final as details are still subject to change. They just want to give fans a chance to enjoy the series before they’re gone.
Read on for the list of 20 major series leaving the service on November 9:
- Assassination Classroom
- Overlord Season 1
- Yu-Yu Hakusho
- Noragami
- Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
- Cowboy Bebop
- High School DxD
- D.Gray-man
- A Certain Scientific Railgun Seasons 1-2
- Nichijou – My Ordinary Life
- STEINS;GATE
- Lord Marksman and Vanadis
- Samurai Champloo
- PSYCHO-PASS
- Blood Blockade Battlefront Season 1
- Hyou-ka Snow White with the Red Hair
- Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash
- Claymore
- Hetalia
Crunchyroll and Funimation are still working with one another to determine the final list of series being removed. But this also means Crunchyroll will be receiving nearly 50 seasons worth of English dubs that they helped to produce. Like the subbed anime leaving the service, this list is tentative and all details are subject to change:
- 91 Days
- A Centaur’s Life
- Ace Attorney
- Alderamin on the Sky
- Aokana
- Berserk
- Brave Witches
- Bungo Stray Dogs Season 1-2
- Chain Chronicle
- Chaos;Child
- Classroom of the Elite
- Dies Irae
- Free! Iwatobi Swim Club Season 1
- Gintama Season 3
- HANDSHAKER
- Hundred ISLAND
- Izetta the Witch
- Joker Game
- KADO -The Right Answer-
- Kancolle
- Katana Maidens -toji no miko-
- Love Tyrant
- Magical Girls Raising Project
- Masamune-kun’s Revenge
- Mob Psycho 100
- Myriad Colors Phantom World
- Nanbaka
- New Game
- Orange
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
- Recovery of a MMO Junkie
- ReLIFE
- Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers
- Saga of Tanya the Evil
- Space Patrol Luluco
- Taboo Tattoo
- The Ancient Magus Bride
- The Morose Mononokean
- THE REFLECTION WAVE ONE
- The Testament of Sister New Devil
- Twin Star Exorcists
- URAHARA
- Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches
Currently running simulcasts, noting Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia specifically, will continue to be able across both series. Home video releases and pre-orders will continue to ship as well.
Although this is a major blow to fans, Crunchyroll is committed to delivering the best experience it can, “As demonstrated by our record year of anime announcements, Crunchyroll is more committed than ever to bringing you the best and latest series from Japan, as well as expanding our catalog of classics. Thank you for your continued support. We’re honored to be your favorite source for anime and will continue to do our best in delivering you your favorite series at the speed of Japan.”