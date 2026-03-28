Crunchyroll Confirms Season 2 for Winter 2026 Breakout Anime Hit (First Look Revealed)

The Winter 2026 anime schedule has come to an end, but Crunchyroll has confirmed that the biggest breakout hit of the season is coming back for Season 2. With the Spring 2026 anime schedule preparing to debut a whole new wave of anime, it’s time to say goodbye to all of the hits that kicked off their run earlier this January. It’s been a very strong few months for anime, and that’s especially true thanks to one anime that really took the world by storm as soon as it premiered its hour long debut episode.

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The anime adaptation for Rocket Shokai and Mephisto’s Sentenced to Be a Hero has ended its debut season this week, but has thankfully confirmed that the anime is set to return for a second season. Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2 has officially been announced to be in the works as part of the AnimeJapan 2026 convention in Japan this weekend, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new season when it hits. Check out the first look at Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2 below.

When Does Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2 Come Out?

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Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2 has been officially announced to be in the works, but any release date window plans have yet to be revealed as of this time. That also means it’s now the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened in the anime thus far, and can find it exclusively with Crunchyroll in the meantime. But considering how the first season came to an end, there are lots of questions about where the second season can go as it’s clear the intrigue is only going to get more intense from here.

Sentenced to Be a Hero was originally scheduled for a release in 2025 before it was hit by a sudden delay, but the series has been proving that all that extra time has been worth it thus far. Hiroyuki Takashima directed the anime’s first season for Studio KAI with Yoshitake Nakakoji serving as assistant director and creature designer. Kenta Ihara handled the scripts for the series, Takeshi Noda handled the character designs, and Shunsuke Takizawa composed the music.

What’s Going to Happen in Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2?

©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

It’s unclear if the production staff will be returning for the second season, but hopefully that’s the case as the anime has been nothing but impressive thus far. Sentenced to Be a Hero offered fans a dark fantasy anime release that immediately stood out from the other offerings this Winter thanks to its hour long premiere episode, but thankfully was able to keep up that hot streak throughout the rest of the season. And it ended with a huge cliffhanger leading into the second season.

The final episode of Sentenced to Be a Hero‘s debut season saw a new Penal Hero added to the roster with the reveal of a massive conspiracy, and that’s likely going to fuel some major new dynamics heading into the rest of the fights against the Faeries in the coming episodes.

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