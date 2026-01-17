2026’s Best New Anime Just Solidified Itself as the Best Fantasy Anime in Years (And Nothing Comes Close)

As the second week of the Winter 2026 season comes to a close, the second episode of the new anime airing this season has been released, and among them, the most hyped fantasy series continues to prove itself as an exceptional entry with its latest episode. While many new anime this season debuted with premiere episodes filled with hype and introductory world-building, second episodes are arguably even more important, as they take the time to establish deeper lore and clarify where a series is headed in the future.

Crunchyroll’s hit new fantasy anime, Sentenced to Be a Hero, already proved itself to be one of the standout anime of the season thanks to its exceptional animation quality and a late twist that suggested something truly special was in store. As a result, its second episode was highly anticipated by fans eager to see what direction the series would take. It is safe to say that Sentenced to Be a Hero delivered, proving itself just as exceptional once again. The episode took its time to deepen the intrigue surrounding Xylo’s quest for revenge, introducing new characters while further emphasizing the harsh punishment of being a hero. With this continued focus and narrative expansion, the anime is steadily proving itself to be the best fantasy series in years.

Sentenced to Be a Hero Brings Classic Hero Tropes Into Its Epic Fantasy Adventure

Episode 2 of Sentenced to Be a Hero steps away from pure action and shifts its focus toward building an intriguing plot that firmly frames Xylo’s journey as a quest for revenge. The brilliance of the elements introduced in this episode lies in how they are structured around the core theme that the series is trying to convey. Punished individuals like Xylo are forced to serve the system without question, and while that system seeks to portray them as criminals, Xylo and his party are gradually emerging as true heroes. Their actions consistently embody heroism far more than the Holy Knights, who are supposedly tasked with protecting the people.

The second episode reinforces this idea not only through Xylo but also through his party members. As eccentric as Norgalle may be, his actions have so far proven more worthy of a real hero than those of the Holy Knights. Meanwhile, Tatsuya’s instability, born from repeated reincarnations, highlights just how cruel and inhumane this sentence truly is. The episode also raises the emotional stakes by introducing humans who have turned into faeries due to Demon Blight. The act of freeing them while their families continue to wait for their return adds a powerful emotional layer, one that Teoritta brings to the forefront effectively.

Most importantly, the series excels in showing how Xylo’s pursuit of revenge is pushing him further down a heroic path. This is perfectly illustrated when Xylo willingly enters the tunnel to confront the threat and free the human faeries, while also refusing to involve Teoritta in the danger. These moments emphasize that, at his core, Xylo is a hero. Yet in the twisted irony of this world, being a hero means being labeled a criminal. As his journey continues, Xylo is set to challenge this contradiction and redefine what it truly means to be a hero, ultimately standing taller than the Holy Knights themselves. Through these layered fantastical elements, Sentenced to Be a Hero has firmly elevated itself as one of the best fantasy anime in years, if not the best.

