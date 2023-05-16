Crunchyroll Announces Partnership With Duolingo

Crunchyroll has established itself as one of the premier streaming platforms for all things anime. While the streaming service certainly has its fair share of English dubbed series and feature-length films, it continues to share the original Japanese iterations of said properties. In an effort to help its subscribers learn more about the Japanese language, Crunchyroll is partnering up with Duolingo to give fans the opportunity to sharpen their skills when it comes to learning Japanese and/or other languages.

For those who might not know about Duolingo, the platform was initially created in 2011 and works as an app that assists users in learning languages outside of their own. In this new partnership, Crunchyroll subscribers have the opportunity to subscribe for a free month of "Super Duolingo", until the promotion expires on July 16th. In recent years, it has been clear that the anime medium has continued to skyrocket in popularity around the world, meaning there are certainly fans who would love to learn more of the Japanese language when watching some of their favorite series. The uptick in both anime and manga sales might have received a boost thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic when fans were potentially quarantined but the mediums haven't slowed down since.

Crunchyroll x Duolingo

Crunchyroll shared the details when it comes to the new partnership and how streaming subscribers can take advantage of the deal. In recent years, Crunchyroll was purchased by Sony Entertainment, who has merged the streaming platform with Funimation to display even more anime franchises. As the medium continues to grow in popularity, there are sure to be more fans looking to learn more about the Japanese language.

While Crunchyroll has been a premiere spot for anime streaming, there have been some serious competitors over recent years who have acknowledged the popularity of the medium. HIDIVE for example has become a strong rival to the platform, focusing predominantly on anime and housing exclusives such as Oshi no Ko and Made In Abyss. While not focusing entirely on anime, streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu have also taken the opportunity to create exclusives in the animation department.

