Bastion Launches on Crunchyroll Featuring New Music by BTS

These days, the name BTS is known the world over. The South Korean boy group stands as one of the most famous K-pop bands in history, and BTS is not done yet. After all, a new show named Bastion just launched on Crunchyroll, and the 3D animated series features music from the group that fans haven't heard before.

Right now, you can check out Bastions as the Korean animated series just launched on Crunchyroll. The superhero title tells the story of a famous idol group in South Korea that sings by day and saves lives at night. Of course, this caught the eye of BTS as a number of its members are known fans of My Hero Academia, and the rest is history.

Of course, it's important to note Bastion features music by BTS including new tracks for the show's theme song. This track marks the group's biggest collective release since "Proof" was released. However, the band's individual members have been busy since BTS went on a formal hiatus. Members such as Jin and Suga have released new music alongside Jimin and J-Hope. The band's hiatus has also given the members time to plan their mandatory military enrollment as Jin and J-Hope have already entered service.

As for Bastions, BTS is hyping the animated title, and the superhero series features music from HYBE label mates Le Sserafim to boot. Other artists like Heize and Alexa are also included in the show's soundtrack. Thymos Media, the company producing Bastion, went on to say BTS' support helped bring a layer of immersion to the show which would have been impossible otherwise. "BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," the company shared.

Of course, Crunchyroll was also pleased to nab the BTS-backed show. Asa Suehira, the streaming service's chief content officer, said Bastion proves Crunchyroll is ready to service audiences who consume media made outside of Japan. "Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that. And having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of Bastions."

