Crunchyroll, Funimation Confirm ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Dub Release Details

Mob Psycho 100‘s second season was one of the most talked about releases of the Winter 2019 anime season, but with the release of an English dub for the season confirmed late last year fans were wondering when the second season would debut its English release. Luckily the release of the English dub is not too far away from now as Funimation and Crunchyroll have nailed down the release details.

Both Crunchyroll and Funimation have confirmed a few notable things. First, FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll will once again both be streaming the English dub, and Season 2’s dub begins next week.

Funimation confirmed that the dub of the first season would be returning to FunimationNOW, and Season 2 will premiere its English dub on a weekly basis starting on Thursday, April 25th. Not only this, the special OVA featuring Reigen (titled Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic) has been dubbed and is now available on both FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll as well.

The full Mob Psycho 100 English dub cast is as follows:

Kyle McCarley as Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama

Chris Niosi as Arataka Reigen

Max Mittelman as Ritsu Kageyama

Erik Scott Kimerer as TerukiHanazawa

Abby Trott as IchiMezato

Bobby Thong as GouAsahi

Cherami Leigh as Tome Kurata

Chris Hackney as TakeshiHoshino

Cristina Vee as Ishiguro

Mela Lee as ReiKurosaki

Michael Sorich as Ekubo

Patrick Seitz as MusashiGoda

Ray Chase as TengaOnigawara

Ryan Bartley as TsubomiTakane

Xander Mobus as Sakurai

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find the original Japanese release of Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll. They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

