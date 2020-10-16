Funimation Announces First Additions to Summer 2021 Anime Lineup

✖

Funimation has announced the first additions to their streaming service for the Summer 2021 anime season! As Spring 2021's schedule winds down to an end as each series has been airing their final episodes, now is the time to look ahead to the next season as July will bring a ton of new anime to the table. This not only includes brand new premieres, but some pretty big returns as well. One big difference this year compared to Summer 2020, however, is that this Summer will also see new debuts in theaters as well alongside the new streaming hits.

Funimation recently held a special preview event in which they gave fans a tease of what's coming to their service beginning next month and it was here that they revealed their first additions to the Summer 2021 anime line-up. As mentioned earlier, this line up not only includes a number of brand new TV anime (as well as returning sequels) but some new films as well. The new TV anime additions for Funimation's Summer 2021 anime line-up break down as such:

Sonny Boy

RE-MAIN

The Case Study of Vanitas

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

Natsume Yujincho: Ishiokoshi to Ayashiki Raihousha

Scarlet Nexus

Other notable additions include the upcoming addition of the classic TV series and film entries for the Robotech franchise, the streaming releases of popular films such as Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train and The Stranger by the Shore, and the teases for upcoming theatrical releases such as Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, and Sing a Bit of Harmony, Funimation's first co-production film. Respective release dates for each of these additions are being kept under wraps for now, but it won't be long before we find out when these debut starting in July.

These new additions are on top of currently ongoing series such as One Piece, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2, My Hero Academia Season 5 and more. With the July release window fast approaching for the Summer 2021 slate, now's the time to quickly catch up with everything you might have missed this Spring before a new wave of hits come our way.

What do you think of these first additions to Funimation's line up for the Summer 2021 season? What are you most interested in checking out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!