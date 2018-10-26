Crunchyroll, Toonami Teaming Up For Adult Swim Programming

Anime has been bigger than ever lately, and no better example of that is the success of Adult Swim‘s anime-focused programming on Toonami. It has the most jam-packed schedule in years, and now it’s about to get ever better.

As reported by The Wrap, Crunchyroll has partnered with Adult Swim’s Toonami block to bring its programming to television beginning with its premiere of the fan-favorite Mob Psycho 100 on Saturday, October 27.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the greater nature of the deal is still unclear as there are no details as to which shows will be coming to the Toonami block, it does open up the block for major series that are not overseen by Funimation and Viz Media. This will only mean big and better things for anime fans, and now watching Toonami on Saturdays will be more enticing than ever.

Toonami’s schedule as of October 27 (in EST) is as such:

9:00 PM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

9:30 PM – My Hero Academia

10:00 PM – Naruto: Shippuden

10:30 PM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Mob Psycho 100

12:00 AM – Attack on Titan

12: 30 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

1:00 AM – Black Clover

1:30 AM – Hunter x Hunter

2:00 AM – FLCL: Alternative

2:30 AM – One-Punch Man

3:00 AM – Lupin the 3rd Part 4

3:30 AM – Samurai Jack

Crunchyroll has gone through much change as of late, and this is the latest move that poses that it’s in the right direction. Its parent company was recently acquired AT&T, and fans are noticing the changes. Not only have Crunchyroll and Funimation have ended their short-lived partnership, now this expansion into television pushes the company into bigger and better things.

Mob Psycho 100 is a great series to kick things off with as well. Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

via The Wrap