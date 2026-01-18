Crunchyroll’s Breakout Dark Fantasy Confirms Season 2’s 2026 Return With New Trailer

One dark fantasy anime ended up being a breakout hit following its debut with Crunchyroll last year, and it has set a release window for Season 2 with a new trailer and poster for the series’ big comeback. Crunchyroll has kicked off the year with a jam packed schedule of new anime releases that fans are already keeping an eye on through the next few months, but there are going to be even more series released with the streaming service in the future. That includes one series making its return to the service this Summer with new episodes.

Clevatess was one of the coolest anime releases streaming with Crunchyroll last Summer, and it quickly confirmed that a second season was in the works. It’s been fairly quiet since that original announcement, but it’s now been confirmed that the new season of the anime will be returning to screens later this Summer. To celebrate its upcoming July 2026 release, Clevatess Season 2 has dropped the best looks at its new episodes yet with a cool new trailer and poster showing off the new additions to the cast.

Clevatess Season 2 Confirms July 2026 Release Window

Clevatess Season 2 will be making its debut sometime this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. This new update also confirms a returning staff for the season too as Kiyotaka Taguchi will be directing the new season for Lay-duce. Keigo Koyonagi will be handling the series’ scripts, Souichirou Sako will be providing the character designs, and Nobuaki Nobusawa will be returning to compose the music. This new trailer also reveals much of the new additions to the voice cast we’ll see as well as they join the returning main duo.

New additions to the voice cast for Clevatess Season 2 include Shuichiro Umeda as Ray, Yurina Kikuchi as Mary, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Andrew, Ryota Suzuki as Tigel, and Hiromu Mineta as Leon. Crunchyroll has also previously confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new season when it airs later this Summer for fans in North America and multiple other territories outside of Japan. You can catch up with the first season currently streaming with the platform in the meantime.

Why You Should Watch Clevatess

Clevatess has been one of the coolest shows to hit Crunchyroll last year as the anime offers an entirely new kind of dark fantasy anime experience. The series is set in a world dominated by four powerful monsters, and the last bastion of humanity’s forces sent their heroes to take down one of these powerful monsters before they were wiped out in an instant. But that was really only the beginning of a much more intriguing adventure to come for the franchise.

Clevatess himself is on the verge of destroying the world, but is curious to see how the next king of humanity will develop and potentially change the world of man from that point on. But with all sorts of threats and new challenges coming in the next season of the series, it’s clear that it’s going to be a lot more complicated from this point on.

