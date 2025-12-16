Crunchyroll Confirms Stacked Winter 2026 Anime Lineup (With Big Returns & Premieres)

It’s time to look ahead to the new year as 2025 comes to an end, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they are going to be offering a stacked lineup of anime exclusives for the Winter 2026 anime schedule. As the Winter 2026 anime schedule fast approaches, it’s become clearer than ever that the next year is going to kick off with a bang. We’re not only going to see a whole new wave of anime making their debut, but we’re also going to see a lot of major franchises making their return with new episodes too.

Crunchyroll has announced their starting anime lineup for the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and there’s already quite a lot of exclusives to keep an eye out for. While there are likely going to be even more shows joining the schedule in the coming weeks, the initial wave of new anime releases is already stacked with a ton of franchises that you’re going to want to see like Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 and more. Get the breakdown below.

Crunchyroll Winter 2026 Anime Lineup Revealed

The Winter 2026 anime schedule of premieres with Crunchyroll currently breaks down as such:

December 20

Blue Miburo Season 2

December 31

Tamon’s B-Side

Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None

January 2

The Outcast Season 6

January 3

Sentenced to Be a Hero

Fate/strange Fake

January 4

Hana-Kimi

MF GHOST Season 3

The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer

Journal with Witch

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See

January 5

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

Golden Kamuy Final Season

Wash It All Away

You Can’t Be in a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!

January 6

Tune In to the Midnight Heart

Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers

The Demon King’s Daughter Is Too Kind!!!

There was a Cute Girl in the Hero’s Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her

Isekai Office Worker: The Other World’s Books Depend on the Bean Counter

January 7

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table

Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord

An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29

A Gentle Noble’s Vacation Recommendation

January 8

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

The Holy Grail of Eris

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love With You Season 2

ROLL OVER AND DIE

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife

January 9

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

DARK MOON: The Blood Altar

January 10

Trigun Stargaze

Dead Account

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans

January 11

Hell’s Paradise Season 2

You and I Are Polar Opposites

Kaya-chan Isn’t Scary

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk

The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

January 12

‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess Season 2

January 14

Oshi no Ko Season 3

January 16

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Coming Soon

Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I’ll Obtain Ultimate Power

What to Watch on Crunchyroll in January 2026

This line up also includes the anime that will be continuing from the Fall like Detective Conan, Digimon Beatbreak, The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 5, SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes, To Your Eternity Season 3, and You and Idol Precure as well. But along with these continuing shows, the biggest franchises leading the pack are undoubtedly Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Fire Force and Oshi no Ko.

Some new premieres you’re going to want to keep an eye on include Sentenced to Be a Hero (which had been delayed from its 2025 premiere), Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers (the new Ronin Warriors reboot), Hana-Kimi and more. But that’s all just scratching the service of what’s coming our way.

