Crunchyroll’s Surprise 2026 Hit Drops First Look At Live-Action

As March rolls in, anime fans prepare for the Spring 2026 lineup after an exciting winter season. The first season of the year marked the return of several highly anticipated anime seasons, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, and more. Additionally, the season also introduced new anime series, including In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, which is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. As the biggest streaming platform for anime fans all over the world, Crunchyroll is home to hundreds of beloved series and films, adding dozens of new anime to its library each season.

One of its surprise hits of the year, In the Clear Moonlit Dusk is a romance drama based on a beloved shōjo manga by Mika Yamamori, which began serialization in 2020 and is currently ongoing. A live-action film was confirmed in February this year with a Fall 2026 release window. The series released its first teaser on March 9th, 2026, unveiling the first look at the film along with the release date.

The film will be released on October 23rd, 2026, exclusively in Japan, and there has been no confirmation regarding a global release. Kentarō Takemura, best known for his work in Japanese drama series and films such as Trillion Game and Our Secret Diary, among many others, serves as the director of the live-action film. Shunsuke Michieda and Seira Anzai star as Kohaku Ichimura and Yoi Takiguchi, respectively.

The 30-second teaser video spotlights the main characters, including their first meeting and everything that follows afterwards. The film has yet to introduce the side characters, but we can expect more information before the release date.

What Is The Plot of In the Clear Moonlit Dusk?

The story follows Yoi Takiguchi, a high school girl popular among her female schoolmates for her androgynous beauty, nicknamed the prince thanks to her attractive appearance, height, low voice, and casual personality. She is also strong and helpful toward others, often having people rely on her one way or another. Despite getting gifts from her admirers, she continues to remain indifferent toward her popularity.

Unfortunately, Yoi wants to live like any ordinary girl without the title of a prince or have people see her differently. Her life takes a drastic turn when she crosses paths with Kohaku Ichimura, the school’s other prince, who mistakes her for a boy and calls her beautiful. Offended by his remark, she initially wants nothing to do with Kohaku, who always acts thoughtlessly.

However, when they meet during Yoi’s scuffle at a convenience store, he genuinely compliments her and begins treating her like a princess just as she wants. Although Yoi tries to keep up her calm demeanor, she is unable to ignore her growing feelings for Kohaku. The anime debuted in January 2026 and has released nine episodes so far. The first season is scheduled for 12 episodes, while the manga is still ongoing and has released 10 volumes since its debut.

