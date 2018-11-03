This Custom ‘Naruto’ PS4 Controller Goes Full Akatsuki

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series has some of the most memorable designs in manga and anime, and that is doubly true for the members of the villainous group of ninjas, the Akatsuki.

One fan brought the Akatsuki’s famous red cloud and black design to the PlayStation 4 with an awesome custom controller that any Naruto fan would love to get their hands on.

Controller Chaos, a group that often shares custom controllers featuring various shout outs to series like Pokemon, Venom, and other fun and cool things, shared one of their latest custom works featuring a PlayStation 4 controller adorned with the red and black design seen on the Akatsuki’s coats. Along with this is a snuck in Hidden Leaf Village insignia on the back of the controller as well.

The PlayStation 4 controller works wonderfully with the Akatsuki coat design as the stark cloud design pops on the black of the controller. This design is part of why the Akatsuki group themselves are so memorable too. With its ever changing roster, the cloud coats are the one thing that keeps them within a single visual motif. The coats helped the Akatsuki stand out from the rest of the characters in the series, and when fans saw them on screen they knew something different was coming from this new group of villains. Even after this long, the design still stands out.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done very well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.