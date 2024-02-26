Voice Actor Cristina Vee Exits Social Media Over False Accusations

In the anime industry, there are few actors more versatile than Cristina Vee. From slice of life series to intense shonen hits, Vee has lent their voice to a number of projects over the years. Very few dub actors get to tackle the variety Vee has during her career. Her work has made Vee into one of anime's most notable voice actors online, but now the actress is taking a break from X (Twitter) in the wake of a debunked witch hunt.

The entire ordeal began on social media when a fan posted a list of voice actors who allegedly held zionist beliefs. It was there Vee's name was found, leading a number of netizens to launch a smear campaign against the actress. It did not take long before receipts proved this accusation false. But by that point, the irresponsible rumor had done its damage. Vee took to social media thanking those who supported her amid the ordeal, but moving forward, they will not be using X (Twitter).

"Hey everybody! I really appreciate the people who researched the false rumors and misinformation going around. And I thank the original posters for retracting. However, reading posts telling me I should k- world myself, I'm a horrible person, etc etc took a toll and I've dedicated that it's time to permanently delete twitter for my own mental health," Vee wrote through her now-deleted profile.

"I'm still happy to connect with everyone over on Instagram and TikTok! Thanks for the fun memes over the years. Love you all and wish you the best!" Vee went on to ask fans to stay positive in light of her exit and to refrain from attacking anyone involved in the rumors. "It's a tough time right now. Let's not spread anymore negativity please."

As you can imagine, the anime and animation fandoms are now sending their best wishes to Vee. After all, the California native has overseen a number of high-profile roles in her time. From the Fate anime to The Promised Neverland and Hunter x Hunter, Vee's reputation with anime fans is pristine. Beyond anime, the actress has also worked on projects like Genshin Impact, League of Legends, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, and more.

