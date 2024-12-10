Dandadan Episode 11 Preview Introduces Okarun’s New Adversary

Dandadan‘s upcoming 11th episode is about to heat up, as the hit anime has just introduced a new rival for Okarun. The end of Episode 10 introduced non-manga readers to Jin “Jiji” Enjoji, a childhood friend and crush of Momo’s. When Okarun learned of Momo’s past feelings for Jiji, his face brightened, and the look of jealousy immediately flooded his eyes. Episode 11 looks to dive deeper into that relationship while introducing another major character with their own romance subplot.

Per the official Dandadan website, Episode 11 will also introduce Taro. Half skin-covered, half muscle and skeleton, Taro is an anatomical human model brought to life through supernatural means. Like many of the terrifying creatures in Dandadan, don’t take Taro too seriously, as all he cares about is his one true love, Hana, another anatomical model.

Dandadan Episode 11 Introduces Jiji as Momo’s Childhood Friend

The official description for Episode 11 teases why Jiji has returned to Momo’s life after many years apart. It reads: “Momo’s childhood friend and first love Jiji (Enjoji Jin) appears and they end up living together. Momo is confused by this sudden change, but Jiji is plagued by strange happenings in their new home and comes to see her, relying on Seiko. Meanwhile, Okarun, who has heard that Jiji is Momo’s first love, cannot hide his shock and tries to escape Momo. But then, in front of Okarun, a human anatomical model runs at full speed…”

As well as the new description, the website also features new stills from Episode 11. The images tease Momo and Jiji’s lifelong friendship/crushes. Having moved back, Jiji enrolls in Kami High and has clearly made an impression on Momo’s friends — although Momo doesn’t seem too happy about it. The stills also provide the first look at Taro as he runs through the school half-naked (in his defense, he’s always half-naked). Check out the new stills below.

Science SARU

Dandadan Season 1 Is Almost Over

Expect Dandadan Episode 11 to be another hilarious entry in the smash-hit series. Based on the weekly Shueisha Shonen Jump+ manga of the same name, written by Yukinobu Tatsu, Dandadan is nearing the end of its first season. Season 1 will last for 12 episodes, meaning this week’s is the penultimate entry. With Jiji having just been introduced, fans expect Season 1 will end right as the gang arrives at Jiji’s haunted house. As a result, we may have to wait until Season 2 before Jiji gets his powers.

Season 2 of Dandadan hasn’t been officially announced yet. But, given the phenomenal reception to Season 1 (even with some overt controversies), Science SARU’s anime is being hailed as the best show of 2024 by many. This season has blended laugh-out-loud comedy, endless pop-culture references, and an emotionally devastating episode, culminating in a joyous adventure with anime’s two biggest idiots.

What do you think of Dandadan so far? Is it the best show of 2024? Or have the controversial scenes been too much for you?