Dandadan Hypes Premiere with Brand-New Trailer: Watch

It looks like Dandadan is about to take fans for the ride of their life. This fall, the world will watch as Tatsu Yukinobu’s hit manga takes on the world of anime. The highly anticipated series already has netizens on edge, and today, Dandadan dropped a new trailer to hype up its big launch.

As you can see below, the new trailer for Dandadan is live, and it brings together all of our faves. The reel puts Momo Ayase and Okarun center stage as they fend off a slew of wild foes. From stereotypical aliens to unhinged ghosts, the two high schoolers are in over their heads when it comes to the paranormal. But after being brought into the supernatural world, well – the pair cannot just leave.

Animated by Science Saru, Dandadan looks like a visual feast, and this new trailer shows how detailed the studio has been with its animation. The anime is filled with bright colors, and its almost surreal designs suit Dandadan perfectly. It is hard to imagine another studio doing Yukinobu’s series justice like this, and that is just the magic of Science Saru.

If you are excited to see Dandadan, the hit anime will make a special debut in U.S. theaters before its TV anime goes live. GKIDS will bring Dandadan: First Encounter to theaters on September 13, and the special movie event will combine the first four episodes of season one for fans. Then in October, the TV anime will go live globally. Dandadan will be streaming everywhere from Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting to know more about Dandadan, you can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school’s UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?”

