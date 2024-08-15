Dandadan: First Encounter Opens Ticket Presale

Dandadan is gearing up for its big premiere, and before it hits television, the much-anticipated title will tackle theaters. With GKIDS at the helm, Dandadan: First Encounters is expected to take over U.S. theaters next month. Now, tickets pre-sales are available, so fans will want to nab seats ASAP.

“Beam the first three episodes [of Dandadan] directly into your eyeballs via the silver screen with exclusive bonus content! Screenings start this September, Friday the 13,” GKIDS shared today as the presale went live. You can find local showtimes for Dandadan: First Encounters here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Dandadan fans will be able to peep the anime on the small screen if they cannot hit up theaters. The Science Saru anime is slated to debut in October 2024. The show will be streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Netflix upon its launch. So if you want to brush up on Yukinobu Tatsu’s hit series, its manga is begging for a binge.

Created in April 2021, Dandadan marks one of the latest hits at Shonen Jump, and fans have been counting down to its anime premiere. The manga is on a brief hiatus right now, but Tatsu has confirmed Dandadan will resume in September. For now, you can check out the manga on the Shonen Jump app. So if you want more info on Dandadan, you can check out its official synopsis below:

“Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school’s UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?”

Will you be checking out Dandadan in theaters? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!