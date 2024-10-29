New Dandadan Preview Teases a Controversial Character’s Debut

Dandadan is gearing up for the anime’s next major arc, and the first look at Episode 5 is setting up for a rather controversial character’s debut with Aira Shiratori. Dandadan made a lot of waves with fans ahead of its debut this Fall, and the first four episodes of the new series really cemented why it’s been such a standout hit of the Fall. With the TV anime wrapping up the first major arc from Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga, it’s time to introduce new characters and new threats that will play a big role in the episodes coming next in this debut season.

Dandadan Episode 4 ended the fight against Turbo Granny as Momo and Okarun reached a new level in their now budding friendship, but it’s far from the end of their adventures. Even more ghostly threats are about to make their debut, and Episode 5 teases one of the major new main players joining the chaos, Aira. But it might not be long before fans of the anime turn against Aira considering how fast fans of the Dandadan manga turned against the character early on in her debut as well. But she’s not the only new addition being teased for Dandadan Episode 5, and you can check out the preview images below.

Who Is Aira Shiratori?

Without giving too much away, Aira will be making her debut in Dandadan Episode 5. She’s a controversial figure among manga fans because of how poorly she treats Momo and Okarun upon their first meeting. She’s the typical kind of stuck up character who thinks she can get by with just her cuteness alone, and can be pretty prickly early on during her introductory arc. It’s not until much later that these outward layers start stripping away the more she becomes a core member of the group.

She’s been one of the characters showcased in the Dandadan opening and promotional materials, so fans have likely been waiting for this character to actually make it to screen. She offers a different dynamic than fans might expect, and it will likely cause a friction when she’s actually introduced. It’s led to Aira being outright hated by many fans, but that’s all just part of the journey as she opens up more as she’s drawn further into Momo and Okarun’s wild adventures. But it’s a journey that has to start somewhere, and it’s unfortunately a rather rough beginning.

How to Watch Dandadan Episode 5

Dandadan Episode 5 is titled “Like, Where Are Your Balls?!” and will be making its premiere on Thursday, October 31st at 9:00 PT / Nov. 1, 1:00 JT. The new episode will be streaming with both Netflix and Crunchyroll when it hits, and it’s not just teasing Aira’s debut either. The preview images for the episode also tease the mysterious cat figure that’s been seen in the opening and ending theme sequences, so fans will finally get to find out who this character is going to be and what role they’ll be playing moving forward.

As for the episode itself, the synopsis teases it as such, “Momo and Okarun have defeated Turbo Granny and restored peace. The two have grown closer after their brutal experience, but there is still some awkwardness between them. Meanwhile, Okarun tells Momo something important. Even though they defeated Turbo Granny, for some reason Okarun’s “thing” hasn’t returned…”

So as the title and synopsis suggests, things are far over for Okarun as he suddenly realizes that he hasn’t gotten back the thing he had been fighting to reclaim this entire time. And that’s only the start of his problems, really.