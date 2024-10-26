Dandadan Anime Proves It’s Fall’s Biggest Hit After First Arc

Dandadan has officially wrapped up the first major arc of its anime with Episode 4 of the series, and it proves that it’s going to be the one to watch this Fall 2024 anime season. This October has been stacked with a ton of new anime releases that fans have been waiting to see all year. There are franchises returning with new entries, highly anticipated sequel seasons and more, but Dandadan has made a big name for itself. The TV anime adaptation for Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga was likely the biggest new anime of the Fall regardless of all of the stiff competition, and now it’s really showing off why.

Dandadan had a special early premiere of its first three episodes ahead of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, so Episode 4 was the first truly new episode of the anime that fans all got to see at the same time. This episode served as the conclusion for the first major arc of the series as Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura reach a new level in their budding friendship, and now the anime’s really getting started from this point on. As Episode 4 of the anime proves, the real story between the two still has a lot of ground to cover following the end of their first arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Science SARU

What Happens in Dandadan Episode 4?

Dandadan‘s first four episodes have all been focusing on both Momo and Okarun (who Momo has thus nicknamed as she refuses to use his real name) as they tap into mystical powers they have never been able to before. With the end of the previous episode seeing the two of them decide to take the fight directly to Turbo Granny next, Episode 4 picks up with them trying to enact their plan to have the spirit chase them outside of town (and somehow survive the entire time). But it quickly goes wrong as Turbo Granny has much more power and control that expected.

But thanks to the ingenuity of the two, Momo and Okarun are eventually able to lure Granny outside of town after she chases them onto a speeding train. With the help of Momo’s grandmother (who has already received the show’s first bit of censorship with her debut in the previous episode), Turbo Granny is successfully defeated and Okarun is freed from the curse. This was the biggest battle for the two of them thus far, and the final moments of the episode instead reveal the true hook of Dandadan as it’s clear they are going to remain close friends.

Science SARU

Where Does Dandadan Season 1 Go From Here?

Dandadan’s first few episodes might have already been standing out thanks to the way production studio Science Saru’s creative team has brought the manga to life, but Tatsu’s original manga is more about the wild aliens and ghosts that Momo and Okarun come across. It’s about how the two of them steadily grow closer as a duo through everything they go through. They’re fully friends now after the first arc, and this is when the series is going to really pop off.

Now that the two of them have been fully introduced to one another, and fans have been fully introduced to this world, Dandadan can really start to get wacky from here on out. The series might have already seemed like it’s doing wild and random things with its enemies thus far, but it’s only scratched the surface of what Momo and Okarun eventually have to face through the later sections of the series. With four episodes out right now, time to catch up with Dandadan now streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll.