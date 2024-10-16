Dandadan’s Anime Is Already Dominating Netflix Ratings

Dandadan is here, and it was well worth the wait. For some time now, the team at Science Saru has obsessed over every details in Dandadan. The crew put in overtime to bring the anime to life, and its debut has been nothing short of impressive. After all, Dandadan is streaming across the globe, and its success at Netflix has it dominating the charts.

If you did not realize, Dandadan made its debut on October 4th in Japan, and the world was quick to catch up with the premiere. Directed by Fuga Yamashiro, Dandadan struck a chord with audiences in no time at all, and that feeling has only continued. Dandadan is entering its third week on the air, and already it is dominating the Top 10 charts at Netflix.

DANDADAN IS ALREADY A HIT ON NETFLIX

Between October 7-13, Dandadan stood tall as it climbed a key list at Netflix. On the global Top 10 list of non-English TV shows, Dandadan took second place. It brought in 4.3 million views which put it in second behind Deceitful Love. Dandadan also ranked with another top-tier anime, and that is Ranma 1/2. The iconic series has returned with an anime reboot, and the Netflix exclusive came in fifth place on this global list.

Outside of the global poll, Dandadan landed in the Top 10 for a number of countries. In the past week, Dandadan took 10th place in the United States but earned the top spot in Japan. Other countries like Mexico doubled down on Dandadan with their Top 10 list, so you can see why its global ranking was so high.

And of course, this success comes amid competition. Dandadan is not an exclusive title to Netflix, you know? Crunchyroll and Hulu also have access to the new shonen hit, so others are binging the anime outside of Netflix. Even so, the anime managed to dominate Netflix’s Top 10 list, so Okarun deserves some applause.

Or maybe we should thank Turbo Granny. I mean, let’s face it. She is the breakout star of Dandadan.

WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL ABOUT DANDADAN?

If you have not checked out Dandadan just yet, well – you have plenty of ways to tune in. The anime is just now tackling its third episode, and it has not missed yet. It would do you well to get on board with Dandadan before season one banks even more episodes but to each their own.

Painted with a unique palette, Dandadan is unlike any other shonen anime on the market. It is as much of a rom-com as it is a ghost adventure. With two charming leads at the helm, Dandadan succeeds because of its easy character interactions. Momo and Okarun are the perfect pair to take on everything from ghosts to aliens. With a ragtag group at their backs, Dandadan is what you get when The X-Files and Scooby-Doo meets Bleach. So if you need a solid new series to binge this fall, look no further than this Science Saru hit.

If you are already a Dandadan disciple, well – we cannot make the anime release any faster. However, you can always check out the story’s next arcs through the manga. Yukinobu Tatsu, the creator of Dandadan, is still hard at work on the series. After a recent hiatus, Tatsu is back at the drawing board and releasing new chapters on a weekly basis. You can find Dandadan on the Shonen Jump app or through the Manga Plus website.

